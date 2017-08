8/2017

This war of mine

They hold the blade Find your way Sink into the depths And fight to the death Find a way out of this mess You'll still fail that's not a guess Oh again its that damned voice Watch the sky as it turns red Just hang tight on this last thread You're now falling to the void Craving for a change Mind is in a rage Endless fights to clear my name Fear what I became Revelations hitting me Thoughts of how I used to be Losing all my sanity I am breaking piece by piece Looking for tranquility It's beyond my ability תהרגו אותי בבקשה