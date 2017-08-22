מבוסס על סיפור אמיתי.

8/2017

So if I stand in front of a speeding car

?Would you tell me who you are, what you like

?What's on your mind, if I'd get it right

How I love that no one knows

And these secrets all that we've got so far

The demons in the dark, lie again

Play pretends like it never ends

This way no one has to know

Even the half smile would have slowed down the time

If I could call you half mine

Maybe this is the safest way to go

This is the safest way to go nobody gets hurt

You go back to him and then I'll go back to her

So if I stand in front of a speeding car

?Would you give your little heart

?Say the word

Due to just me and you

This way everyone will know

'Cause these secrets all that we've got so far

The demons in the dark, lie again

Play pretends like it never ends

This way no one has to know

Advertise my secret

I don't really need it

I know you can feel this

So advertise my secret

I don't really need it

I know you can feel this

So advertise my

Advertise my secret

מה כבר ביקשתי?

לחוש אהבה בחיים ובעולם המסריח הזה

מה כל כך קשה בזה

שיהיה לפחות אדם אחד שיאהב אותי בצורה נורמלית ובריאה

שאני אפסיק להיות לבד

שק מלא בחרא

עם הדיכאון המסריח הזה

שמוציא כל חשק קטן לנשום לחיות

אין לי כוח כבר

שוב להשתכר לבד מהיין הגרוע

עם חתול

כמו בתולה זקנה

מההההה כבררר ביקשתיייייי

נמאס לי

ןאין לי כוח

פאק דיס שיט

למה אני כל כך דפוקה?

למה זה לא משתפר

למה אני כזאת דפוקהההה

למהההה

סעמק.

במקום להיות עם מישהו עכשיו שיחבק וינשק וילטף

שידאג

שימחה דמעה שגם ככה לא יוצאת

במקום זה אני שוב מוצצאת את עצמי בקשר דפוק

שוב מקום שני שאני מכניסה את עצמי אליו מראש

למה

למה הכל חייב להתחרבן לי בחיים האלה

למה אי אפשר להתחיל מהתחלה

או לא לתהחיל בכלל?

מה המשמעות של כל החרא הזה?

למה?

קיבינימאטטטטטט

נמאס לי :/