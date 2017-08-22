מבוסס על סיפור אמיתי.

So if I stand in front of a speeding car
?Would you tell me who you are, what you like
?What's on your mind, if I'd get it right
How I love that no one knows
And these secrets all that we've got so far
The demons in the dark, lie again
Play pretends like it never ends
This way no one has to know
Even the half smile would have slowed down the time
If I could call you half mine
Maybe this is the safest way to go
This is the safest way to go nobody gets hurt
You go back to him and then I'll go back to her
So if I stand in front of a speeding car
?Would you give your little heart
?Say the word
Due to just me and you
This way everyone will know
'Cause these secrets all that we've got so far
The demons in the dark, lie again
Play pretends like it never ends
This way no one has to know
Advertise my secret
I don't really need it
I know you can feel this
So advertise my secret
I don't really need it
I know you can feel this
So advertise my
Advertise my secret
מה כבר ביקשתי?
לחוש אהבה בחיים ובעולם המסריח הזה
מה כל כך קשה בזה
שיהיה לפחות אדם אחד שיאהב אותי בצורה נורמלית ובריאה
שאני אפסיק להיות לבד
שק מלא בחרא
עם הדיכאון המסריח הזה
שמוציא כל חשק קטן לנשום לחיות
אין לי כוח כבר
שוב להשתכר לבד מהיין הגרוע
עם חתול
כמו בתולה זקנה
מההההה כבררר ביקשתיייייי
נמאס לי
ןאין לי כוח
פאק דיס שיט
למה אני כל כך דפוקה?
למה זה לא משתפר
למה אני כזאת דפוקהההה
למהההה
סעמק.
במקום להיות עם מישהו עכשיו שיחבק וינשק וילטף
שידאג
שימחה דמעה שגם ככה לא יוצאת
במקום זה אני שוב מוצצאת את עצמי בקשר דפוק
שוב מקום שני שאני מכניסה את עצמי אליו מראש
למה
למה הכל חייב להתחרבן לי בחיים האלה
למה אי אפשר להתחיל מהתחלה
או לא לתהחיל בכלל?
מה המשמעות של כל החרא הזה?
למה?
קיבינימאטטטטטט
נמאס לי :/