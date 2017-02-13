Time of (my) life

Make the break
Anxiety is like a reverse drug-
it makes you addicted to everything else by paralyzing you from action.
You can just lay there in bed
clear dreaming about monkey rapists trying to catch you on the way to the
airport.
I like my Israblog like I like my
porn, different tabs open.
But I won't speak about porn because
I promised myself that this new blog will be much more sophisticated.
I realized one thing about
anxiety – there is absolutely one thing we should fear and respect
(even though respect comes out of
fear sometimes)
-TIME
The only resource that feels like
it's abundant but never really is.
It consumes your health
It assumes your goals
It leads your feeds
It feeds your needs
Time flies by
It runs dry
Time is like sand through your
hand
It's almost all slipped away
If you notice successful people
really do have one tip. decide precisely what to do with your time.
You either manage time, or it
manages you.