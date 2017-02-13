Time of (my) life

2/2017

Make the break

Anxiety is like a reverse drug- it makes you addicted to everything else by paralyzing you from action.

You can just lay there in bed clear dreaming about monkey rapists trying to catch you on the way to the airport.

I like my Israblog like I like my porn, different tabs open.

But I won't speak about porn because I promised myself that this new blog will be much more sophisticated.

I realized one thing about anxiety – there is absolutely one thing we should fear and respect

(even though respect comes out of fear sometimes)

-TIME

The only resource that feels like it's abundant but never really is.

It consumes your health

It assumes your goals

It leads your feeds

It feeds your needs

Time flies by

It runs dry

Time is like sand through your hand

It's almost all slipped away

If you notice successful people really do have one tip. decide precisely what to do with your time.

You either manage time, or it manages you.