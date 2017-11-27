11/2017

Don't die

My heart was aborted from my chest Planned or not - it hurts so bad And it's crying red tears On my hands and cloths My blood stream Filled with painful cold. I can't live without it Without the rib cage womb I can't shake the feeling, that I'm going to die soon. I'm trying to caress and hug My bleeding little heart But it's melting and dripping In my shaking pale arms. "Don't die on me", it whispers "Please, let me go", begging, As it's eyes become wet once again. Don't you understand, little heart? If you die - I'll be dead too For the rest of my life. Just.. Don't die on me Don't die..