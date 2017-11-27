לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
"אדם מתרגל לזוועות שלו עד שהוא שוכח איך הן ודאי נראות בעיני אחרים."

כינוי: 

מין: נקבה

Skype:  forbiddenjay21@gmail.com 





11/2017

Don't die


My heart was aborted from my chest

Planned or not - it hurts so bad

And it's crying red tears

On my hands and cloths

My blood stream

Filled with painful cold.

 

I can't live without it

Without the rib cage womb

I can't shake the feeling, that

I'm going to die soon.

 

I'm trying to caress and hug

My bleeding little heart

But it's melting and dripping

In my shaking pale arms.

 

"Don't die on me", it whispers

"Please, let me go", begging,

As it's eyes become wet once again.

 

Don't you understand, little heart?

If you die - I'll be dead too

For the rest of my life.

 

Just..

Don't die on me

Don't die..
נכתב על ידי , 27/11/2017 21:34  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , משוגעים , שירה
