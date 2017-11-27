My heart was aborted from my chest
Planned or not - it hurts so bad
And it's crying red tears
On my hands and cloths
My blood stream
Filled with painful cold.
I can't live without it
Without the rib cage womb
I can't shake the feeling, that
I'm going to die soon.
I'm trying to caress and hug
My bleeding little heart
But it's melting and dripping
In my shaking pale arms.
"Don't die on me", it whispers
"Please, let me go", begging,
As it's eyes become wet once again.
Don't you understand, little heart?
If you die - I'll be dead too
For the rest of my life.
Just..
Don't die on me
Don't die..