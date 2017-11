11/2017

And when the darkness fell

Your hollow sockets pierced through my eyes.

"Was it me you were looking for?"

For a moment I could swear I saw dry lips moving

Where there should have been a mouth.

"You're late, my friend", I said, amused.

"My schedule is tight. You know, buddy,

It's almost a shame you're dying tonight",

You said, as you raised your skinny cold hand

To hold mine.