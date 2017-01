1/2017

AZN.

I hear them Whispering in my ear From far, far away I see the grin flashes through The face that once had a name. Silent deafening scream Dismantles my mind Every time I close my eyes at night. Only then, they are all I hear, In the light they wane As they were never here. He knows, he sees it all. He doesn't care, he ran out of Compassion long ago. Another dark knight Waiting in my dream Just to whisper once again That one terrifying scream.