

כינוי: Perpetual Rose

מין: נקבה







מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל

שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:



הצטרף כמנוי

בטל מנוי

שלח



RSS: לתגובות

ארכיון: 12/2017 11/2017 10/2017 9/2017 8/2017 7/2017 6/2017 5/2017 4/2017 3/2017 2/2017 1/2017 12/2016 11/2016 10/2016 9/2016 8/2016 7/2016 6/2016 5/2016 4/2016 3/2016 2/2016 1/2016 12/2015 11/2015 10/2015 9/2015 8/2015 7/2015 6/2015 5/2015 4/2015



<< דצמבר 2017 >> א ב ג ד ה ו ש 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Perpetual RoseנקבהRSS: לקטעים

12/2017

Nicht so kalt

Tori kinda said it before me, and she also had a nicer speaking voice while saying it, but all the little christams lights popping up everywhere make me feel a little warm in my heart, they give me a sense of home and even of magic. I love where I'm living, I keep discovering cute new spots everyday, like the little vegan cafe just three blocks away from my place, or the one just two train stops away, that is also a flower shop. I love my daily routine, the routes I travel in. I like the classes I take and the teachers, the endless possibilities, and how I can play with my schedule. I love the soy creamer I add to my chai, and the almond yogurt I put on top of my dark chocolate granola. I barely miss anything back home, and I feel like there is not much to come back to, just maybe a handful of people and my bunnies. I'm still indecisive, and I can't really think about the future, not even the nearby one. So most of the time I just don't think about it. I still feel like a horrible person, misleading the girl I'm seeing, fantasizing about 2 women that are not her. The other night she asked me what do I think will happen first - it will snow or we will have sex? I smiled.

הצג תגובות הוסף תגובה הוסף הפניה קישור ישיר שתף המלץ הצע ציטוט

<< לקטע הקודם לבלוג המלא לקטע הבא >> נכתב על ידי Perpetual Rose , 7/12/2017 23:20



