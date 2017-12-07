Nicht so kalt

Tori kinda said it before me, and she also had a nicer speaking voice while saying it, but all the little christams lights popping up everywhere make me feel a little warm in my heart, they give me a sense of home and even of magic. I love where I'm living, I keep discovering cute new spots everyday, like the little vegan cafe just three blocks away from my place, or the one just two train stops away, that is also a flower shop. I love my daily routine, the routes I travel in. I like the classes I take and the teachers, the endless possibilities, and how I can play with my schedule. I love the soy creamer I add to my chai, and the almond yogurt I put on top of my dark chocolate granola. I barely miss anything back home, and I feel like there is not much to come back to, just maybe a handful of people and my bunnies. I'm still indecisive, and I can't really think about the future, not even the nearby one. So most of the time I just don't think about it. I still feel like a horrible person, misleading the girl I'm seeing, fantasizing about 2 women that are not her. The other night she asked me what do I think will happen first - it will snow or we will have sex? I smiled.