11/2017

First the French ballet teacher offers to bring me some anti-inflammatory cream from Paris, she says I'm doing a great job, that you can't tell I'm injured at all. I Finally feel like my alignement is actually right, I get 95% of the class, and my body doesn't feel as tense. A couple of days later the queen of jazz notices me for the first time, she gives me a correction during warmup, which I don't really get, and then she also gives me a correction during the combo. I feel as if I actually stand out, I'm expressive, I'm nailing the counts, my legs go up, I can control my body, and I can actually remember the choreography by myself. After class, when I thank her, she tells me I'm opening and tilting my rib cage too much, and that's ruining my balances. She says she knows how hard it is, she was a ballerina too, but that I'm totally capable of balancing for three minutes straight, if I stop doing that, and that we are gonna work it out (together!), and that we should also grab coffee sometime. I feel euphoric. I go into the next class, and it's a lot of floorwork. The Dutch teacher gives me a correction, and suddenly it's like I'm in a swimming pool, I feel soft and smooth when I travel, my body melting into the floor. After class, as I'm sitting and stretching, she tells me I did a real good job today, and asks if I could feel the difference. I answer that I could, and that it made floorwork that much more fun! She tells me to keep that quality of movement, and I tell her I love her classes and that she gives me so much. I decide to skip the third class, and let my body rest a little. The next day I wake up early, I'm so tired, I can barely move my legs. I struggle to stay awake the entire subway ride. I arrive a little bit on the late side to class. The room is heated and extremly stuffy, to the point I'm afraid I might just stop breathing. My back bothers me, and my legs won't go. So I leave class a little early, decide it would be better if I skipped the jumps. I get myself an iced latte, and relax. I'm unsure if I should go along with my plan to take three classes. I decide to try it anyway, and go take the second one. My body is already warm (and again, so is the studio). The bar goes great, my joints have softened and are cooporating. Then the combo is real fun, a mixture of ballet and modern. I realize it might be a smart idea to start taking two ballet classes in a row. I'm starting to feel as if I have a better understanding of a lot of the styles, a better idea of what is good for my body. I start being noticed, standing out. My lists are getting shorter, and now I can more or less just relax into a weekly routine.