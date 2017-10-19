Dream catcher

10/2017

I'm out here, chasing a dream I had when I was 16, or actually when I was 28, and fell in love with a girl that seemed to be evrything I wanted and needed, but in fact was nothing more than a fantasy. I was so upset that day, sitting on the fake plastic grass, having them tell me that it's not real. There was nothing more real than that, than her. How could there be? I gave up everything for it. I keep working it out in my head, trying to figure out what would have happened had I not been so scared back then, had I not left her hanging and alone in a foreign country, disappearing, not saying anything, not explaining. Had it been any different? Did that ruin any sense of security and of trust she had in me, or would it be the same, she would still be unripe, looking for mothers in all the wrong places. From time to time it occurs to me that her disappearance now might have something to do with that year. Telling me how much she misses me, but that it's too dificult talk to me when I'm so far, and how it just doesn't go along with the flow of her life. And I will never know.

I'm sitting at a hip spot cafe in my very not hip, but beautiful, new neighborhood. I'm sipping my Almond milk cappuccino from a bier glass, and having a vegan ginger molasses cookie, that is way too spicy. I'm trying to work out a schedule for the rest of the week. I want to try everything. Sure, I have some very bad experiences along the way, like the ballet teacher who said that I'm too much of a ballerina, and that she wants a human being, so I'll have to go back to basics, and break it all down, and all I could think of was that I didn't come here for anyway to break me down and start from scratch, just to add layers to the existing foundation, and suffered throghout the entire class. But when it works, that's just the most amazing feeling in the world. Like yesterday, when the teacher approached me at the end of the class and asked where am I from, that he was sure I was European, I just had that mysterious vibe about me. And I knew I did good, and I knew I had impressed him, and I had so much fun. So right now this is what I'm doing with my life, I'm not a clinical psychologist or a pilates instructor or anything else, I'm here in the big city, trying to make it as a dancer, and to evolve.