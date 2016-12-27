12/2016

What's so special about Nugget Point, you ask? If I could have let you grasp this sensation, believe me - I would have done that by now.

It was windy a bit; a storm was approaching silently towards us. Over the horizon you could see an endless sea. It was gray and blue. On top of wild waves being shattered by the rocks, I was standing at the edge of the world, literally. It was the farthest point from my home I have ever reached. I felt temporarily eternal. I know, it doesn't make sense, like an oxymoron. Well, it is! But this is just how it felt to me almost two years ago.

When we arrived there, I understood why this place is also called Roaring Bay. There were sea lions everywhere beneath us, roaring their roars of life, with pure acoustics reflecting echoes of beings.

It was evening; we were finishing our ride over the Southern Scenic Route through the Fiordland and the Catlins - a long unforgettable day in the almost seemingly most abandoned place on earth, maybe with the exception of sandflies. With the amazing Catlins forest atmosphere behind us, we were pausing for a conclusion of an intensive wonderful day of sights.

This was the pause at Nugget Point. I would say that you live an entire life for moments like this; these moments that are so exceptional, you won't be able to forget.

You see - it's a temporary sensation, but it occupies your mind eternally. It's almost as if I knew then that by living those moments I was speaking to my future selves, reminding them of how they're still connected to the ground over there, as if there is no passage of time at all. Like the echoes of the sea lions' roars I was delivering my own echoes to my past's future minds, to my present mind among the others. The passage of time might as well be merely an illusion.

Temporarily eternal, so be it.