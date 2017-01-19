לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
ללכת בלעדיך...


זה הבלוג של גיא הוא הילד הכי יפה בעולם ואני אמא של גיא וזה המקום שלנו וזו הדרך שלי שנאלצתי ללכת בה בצער רב בלעדיו


I Turn To You


"I Turn To You"

When the world is darker than I can understand
When nothing turns out the way I planned
When the sky turns grey and there's no end in sight
When I can't sleep through the lonely night

I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you

When my insides are wracked with anxiety
You have the touch that will quiet me
You lift my spirit. You melt the ice
When I need inspiration, when I need advice

I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you

Where would I be What would I do
If you'd never helped me through
I hope someday if you've lost your way
You could turn to me like I turn to you

I turn to you. When fear tells me to turn around
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you. I turn to you. I turn to you

אבודה

מבולבלת

מחפשת את עצמי במילים של אחרים
נכתב על ידי אמא שמתגעגעת , 19/1/2017 21:56  
