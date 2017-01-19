"I Turn To You"
When the world is darker than I can understand
When nothing turns out the way I planned
When the sky turns grey and there's no end in sight
When I can't sleep through the lonely night
I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you
When my insides are wracked with anxiety
You have the touch that will quiet me
You lift my spirit. You melt the ice
When I need inspiration, when I need advice
I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you
Where would I be What would I do
If you'd never helped me through
I hope someday if you've lost your way
You could turn to me like I turn to you
I turn to you. When fear tells me to turn around
I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one
Who can turn me around when I'm upside down
I turn to you. I turn to you. I turn to you
אבודה
מבולבלת
מחפשת את עצמי במילים של אחרים