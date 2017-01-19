



1/2017

I Turn To You

"I Turn To You"



When the world is darker than I can understand

When nothing turns out the way I planned

When the sky turns grey and there's no end in sight

When I can't sleep through the lonely night



I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun

I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one

Who can turn me around when I'm upside down

I turn to you



When my insides are wracked with anxiety

You have the touch that will quiet me

You lift my spirit. You melt the ice

When I need inspiration, when I need advice



I turn to you. Like a flower leaning toward the sun

I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one

Who can turn me around when I'm upside down

I turn to you



Where would I be What would I do

If you'd never helped me through

I hope someday if you've lost your way

You could turn to me like I turn to you



I turn to you. When fear tells me to turn around

I turn to you. 'Cos you're the only one

Who can turn me around when I'm upside down

I turn to you. I turn to you. I turn to you

נכתב על ידי אמא שמתגעגעת , 19/1/2017 21:56




