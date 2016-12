12/2016

Choose which lies you will believe then make them true

take all the good that's waiting here for you

all you can feel is the burn

as you sense the storm that's rising inside you return

and this is the only truth you know

and that is the only road to where will lead you home

bright and shiny on and on and on

Infinity

Walk these quiet miles searching for some clues

silence shows the substance buried deep inside of you

all you desire will be earned

and the problems you perceive are merely lessons to be learned

and this is the mountain you must climb

and that is the river flowing endlessly through time

bright and shiny on and on and on

Infinity

There is a river that flows deep in the life of everyone

this is the dream we all dream

I and this is the only truth you know

it goes on and on and on

and that is the only road that will lead you home

עצוב לי