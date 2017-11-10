The Winner competition

11/2017

You have mastered the art of not caring

But what you repeatedly fail is to remember that you are dealing with people.

Not people. Me.

And you like to say you care.

We all like to say how nice we are.

And the funny thing is, you always know to point. Everything. But theres no power in the whole fucking world to make u change it. Not even in your brain.

Not even in my tears.

Not even in the words youre so good at using when you look at me, not even a day later when youre not even there.

Im there, until you dont longer need me.

I lead to this. See, I let you again and again treat me like that

And you got used to it. So now that its a part of us i can no longer be legitimatly sad and be taken serious

Please prove me wrong

Prove me wrong