We accept the love we think we deserve




11/2017

The Winner competition


You have mastered the art of not caring

But what you repeatedly fail is to remember that you are dealing with people. 

Not people. Me. 

And you like to say you care.

We all like to say how nice we are.

And the funny thing is, you always know to point. Everything. But theres no power in the whole fucking world to make u change it. Not even in your brain. 

Not even in my tears.

Not even in the words youre so good at using when you look at me, not even a day later when  youre not even there. 

Im there, until you dont longer need me.

I lead to this. See, I let you again and again treat me like that

And you got used to it. So now that its a part of us i can no longer be legitimatly sad and be taken serious

 

Please prove me wrong

Prove me wrong

 

 

 
נכתב על ידי TheOnlyCreep , 10/11/2017 09:56  
Avatarכינוי:  TheOnlyCreep

בת: 19

תמונה




קוראים אותי

