לאן יקחו אותנו המים- מחשבות מזוקקות של שעות הלילה

היי תקשיב,
נראה לי יש מישו בחוץ תפתח את הדלת
סתם לא,
אני רוצה שנפגש ונשב לדבר מה אתה חושב על זה?
חבל כי אני באמריקה עכשיו
בדרך כלל אני לא ער בשעה כזו
3 בלילה שם?
כן 3
מתי אתה חוזר?
סיימתי לימודים. אני פה עד שיש סיבה לחזור
אולי חתונה של אחותי עוד חודשיים
אז תדבר איתי כשתגיע
we'll see where will the waters take this idea
till then- gn
Ok
Thanks
Gn
ואני כתבתי לו, לי, לשנינו, אבל יותר לעצמי-
you know how strong yet quiet I can be
but with you it was allways like I was gone
I was not me anymore
I was drifting after your light, your spirit, all the bad desisions you'v made with me
and I am so lost now cause Ill probably fail agin this year
and you finshed your school and your life and me
and it got to this point wher
I am not capable of smiling anymore"
its not that i am heart broken
i am just broken
and everytime I see you in my sreams, asnd your face hunts me
I send you a fairwell,
and wish you a good life
and just hope
that you do the same.
כי באמת שיש לי כל כך הרבה להגיד לך
וכל כך קצת מרווח
כי אתה רחוק
וגם כי אתה אף פעם לא היית כאן
ועכשיו יש בינינו אוקיאנוס
וזה מה שעושה את ההבדל
וזה מצחיק
כי לפני כן למרות שהיית קרוב, והיית רחוק ממני מנוכחותך
כשהנהרות והאוקיאנוסים חוצים
זה הרבה יותר סופי.
תתגעגע אלי, אתה שומע?