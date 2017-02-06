אבל לפחות השקר יפה

[22:25, 6/2/2017] יוסף: Are

you still nearby?

[11:32, 7/2/2017] יוסף: You

really hurt me yesterday. This is why I didn't want to sit next to you. But you

forced me to. And you manipulated me because you know I'm in love with you. And

then you just left. You broke my heart again.

[11:40, 7/2/2017] : Im

taking enxity pills for like three weeks.

I dont sleep at all

I dream of you every night

I told you i wont come over cause it would be messyer.

[11:41, 7/2/2017] ‪And

im ussing all my thrapy sessions trying to figure out how to move on

[11:42,

7/2/2017] ‪+: I wasnt manipulating you. I

was just saying goodbye

[11:42, 7/2/2017] יוסף: So

why would you force me to sit next to you?

[11:42, 7/2/2017] ‪+: I miss you

[11:42, 7/2/2017] יוסף: It's

worse for both of us now

[11:42, 7/2/2017] יוסף: I

miss you too

[11:42, 7/2/2017] ‪+: And i didnt force you

[11:43,

7/2/2017] ‪+: Gove me twelve mins

[11:43, 7/2/2017] יוסף: I

couldn't say no to you when you were wearing that dress

[11:43, 7/2/2017] יוסף: Ok

[12:09, 7/2/2017] ‪+: Oy im waiting for my manager and shes still not here

[12:09,

7/2/2017] ‪+: At least ahe left so i can

keep texting

[12:10, 7/2/2017] I was not teasing you if thats what you are implaying😏

[12:14, 7/2/2017] : I

would never do someting thats manipulative

I was honestly saying goodbye to you

I think highly of you

and if you are opening it i couldnt say

no to you after hearing you speak;)

[12:22,

7/2/2017] ‪+: Are you feeling better now?

[12:23, 7/2/2017] יוסף: Not

really

[12:23, 7/2/2017] : What

would you want mw to do?

[12:23, 7/2/2017] יוסף: I

don't know

[12:33, 7/2/2017] : Call

me when you would.

[12:38, 7/2/2017] יוסף: I

don't think it's best. We've said goodbye too many times. Let's just leave it

here. I can't do this again.

[12:44, 7/2/2017] I agree.

I just didnt know that you will get hurt by that.

I dont get it though. It would have been the same feeling if i would

have come over

And i was really just trying to say goodbye propely.

Your career is important to you so its important to me as well

I am not trying to convince you to go through this again

[12:45, 7/2/2017] יוסף: I

understand.

[12:45, 7/2/2017] יוסף: So

I guess this is goodbye

[12:56, 7/2/2017] : For

now yes it is

I love you😘

[13:40, 7/2/2017] : תוסיף

אותי כבר לפייסבוק יא מעצבן

[13:44, 7/2/2017] יוסף: stop

[13:44, 7/2/2017] יוסף: you're

only making this harder

[13:55, 7/2/2017] ‪+: כשתרגיש נוח. יום טוב



[16:26, 8/2/2017] יוסף: you

broke me.

[16:26, 8/2/2017] יוסף: i

need you.

[16:30, 8/2/2017] יוסף: text

me

[16:30, 8/2/2017] יוסף: im

working

[16:31, 8/2/2017] i need to study now

I just didnt want you to think that I mitalemt mimcha

[16:32, 8/2/2017] יוסף: ok

[16:32, 8/2/2017] : מתי

אתה מסיים לעבוד?

[16:35, 8/2/2017] יוסף: im

writing a paper that is due tonight at midnight

[16:35, 8/2/2017] יוסף: im

half done with it

[17:52, 8/2/2017] ‪+: אתה חושב שיש לנו עתיד ביחד?

[17:52, 8/2/2017] : כי

בפעם האחרונה שראית אותי אמרת לי שלא

[17:54, 8/2/2017] יוסף: i

dont. and thats the worst part. because i still want you

[18:01, 8/2/2017] : אז

חלאס יוסף

אני לא בובה שמשחקים בה ומניחים בצד כשלא

מתחשק יותר

[18:02, 8/2/2017] יוסף: i

didnt want this!

[18:02, 8/2/2017] יוסף: i

wanted us to say goodbye

[18:02, 8/2/2017] יוסף: and

thats it

[18:02, 8/2/2017] יוסף: what

am i able to do?

[18:04, 8/2/2017] : Do

nothing.

Leave me alone.

Im not gonna fight for this.

[18:05, 8/2/2017] יוסף: fine.

[18:05, 8/2/2017] Fine.

[23:41, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Why?

[23:42, 8/2/2017] : I

ask myself the same

[23:42, 8/2/2017] : why

did you hang up on me

[23:43, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Because

you know it's hard for me

[23:44, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Are

you home?

[23:44, 8/2/2017]

[23:44, 8/2/2017] יוסף: So

go to sleep

[23:45, 8/2/2017] : אני

אמורה לערוך וידאו של ציפי חוטובלי עד מחר בשעה שבע בערב

[23:45, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Nice

[23:46, 8/2/2017] : זה

לא נייס זה חרא. אין לי שום רעיון הי הביאה לי את החומר הכי משעמם בתבל

[23:46, 8/2/2017] ‪+: אני רוצה לדבר איתך

[23:46, 8/2/2017] ‪+: למה זה צריך להיות ככה



[23:47, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I

don't know

[23:47, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I

just don't see a future

[23:47, 8/2/2017] see but you really need to give me an explenation for

this

[23:48, 8/2/2017] יוסף: It's

just how I feel

[23:48, 8/2/2017] יוסף: There

is no explanation

[23:48, 8/2/2017] ‪+972

52-327-7486: cause it makes me feel like

I meant nothing to you

[23:48, 8/2/2017] יוסף: That's

crazy

[23:48, 8/2/2017] ‪+: basicly what I felt all along that road

[23:48, 8/2/2017] יוסף: You

know how much I love you

[23:49, 8/2/2017] : man

up and call me oseff

[23:49, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Stop

[23:49, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Remember

what happened on the bus?

[23:49, 8/2/2017] ‪+I

need reason

[23:50, 8/2/2017] יוסף: It's

just my gut

[23:50, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I

don't know what to tell you

[23:51, 8/2/2017] ‪+: I am not trying to figure out a way back

[23:52,

8/2/2017] ‪+972 52-327-7486: Call

me yoseff

I wanna talk

[23:52, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Stop

[23:52, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I'm

not doing this now

[23:52, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I

have an exam in the morning

: כל הזמן התחשבתי ברגשות

שלך

: מה אתה אומר

: גם לי

[23:53, 8/2/2017] ‪: יש לי המון דברים

: שים אותי פעם אחת בראש

סדר העדיפויות שלך

[23:54, 8/2/2017: אני

מבטיחה שזה לא הולך לקחת ככה הרבה זמן

[23:54, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Stop!

[23:54, 8/2/2017] יוסף: You

know I can't!

[23:54, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Stop

saying goodbye to me and then coming back

[23:54, 8/2/2017] יוסף: I

can't



[23:58, 8/2/2017] ‪+: נו באי שך

[23:58, 8/2/2017] : תענה

ותסגור תבסטה

[23:59, 8/2/2017] ‪+: אני רוצה ראש נקי

מבקשת ממך מה עוד אתה רוצה שאעשה xלטה ואעמוד על הראש

[23:59, 8/2/2017] ‪+972

52-327-7486

[23:59, 8/2/2017] יוסף: We've

done this so many times!

[23:59, 8/2/2017] יוסף: Nothing

has changed!

[00:00, 9/2/2017] : אבל

אני לא רוצה לחזור

נראה לך שאני רוצה להיות בקשר שעושה רע

[00:00, 9/2/2017] : אני

רוצה הסברים

[00:00, 9/2/2017] ‪+: מה שאתה פותח בוא תסגור



[02:13, 9/2/2017] It is a never ending circle. And just like you had to

say what you feel, I needed it as well-that is what communication is. Good

night.

"פעם היית לי חלום מתוק בליל קיץ. הייתי הוזה אותך בין העלים, על העץ מביט בי, מחייך מעט, כמעט שהצלחתי לשכוח. כמעט ומצאתי מנוח מלהמשיך ולברוח אלייך, כשאתה בכלל לא כאן. אבל לפחות, השקר יפה- גם אם הוא כואב בחזה- כשאני מחייכת ולא אכפת לי, ששחכת אותי כאן, כל מה שהייתי מזמן, כבר לא משנה לך, בטח שלא לי" (השיר לא שייך לי)











you tell me that you need me than you go and cut me down.



תגידו, האם זה מאוחר להתנצל בפני עצמי על הסרט הרע שהעברתי את עצמי? עזבו אותו8. הוא כבר לא יתנצל. זה לא בלקסיקון שלו. אני הייתי שעשוע נוח. הוא רק רצה איזה זיון מזדמן. אבל אני, האם אני יכולה לסלוח לעצמי?