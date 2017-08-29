



8/2017

"Starting from zero got nothing to lose"

Fast Car

Tracy Chapman





You got a fast car I want a ticket to anywhere Maybe we make a deal Maybe together we can get somewhere Anyplace is better Starting from zero got nothing to lose Maybe we'll make something Me, myself I got nothing to prove

You got a fast car I got a plan to get us out of here I been working at the convenience store Managed to save just a little bit of money Won't have to drive too far Just 'cross the border and into the city You and I can both get jobs And finally see what it means to be living



You see my old man's got a problem He live with the bottle that's the way it is He says his body's too old for working His body's too young to look like his My mama went off and left him She wanted more from life than he could give I said somebody's got to take care of him So I quit school and that's what I did

You got a fast car Is it fast enough so we can fly away We gotta make a decision Leave tonight or live and die this way

So remember we were driving, driving in your car Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk City lights lay out before us And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder I had a feeling that I belonged I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car We go cruising to entertain ourselves You still ain't got a job I work in a market as a checkout girl I know things will get better You'll find work and I'll get promoted We'll move out of the shelter Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs

I remember we were driving, driving in your car Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk City lights lay out before us And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder I had a feeling that I belonged I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car I got a job that pays all our bills You stay out drinking late at the bar See more of your friends than you do of your kids I'd always hoped for better Thought maybe together you and me would find it I got no plans I ain't going nowhere So take your fast car and keep on driving

I remember we were driving, driving in your car Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk City lights lay out before us And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder I had a feeling that I belonged I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car But is it fast enough so you can fly away You gotta make a decision Leave tonight or live and die this way









אני ילדותית עדיין. אין ספק בזה.



לא נכנעת ללחץ. שוברת את הכלים בכל פעם שהוא מגיע.



אותו סיפור כל פעם. לאן זה לוקח אותי.



לא שאני לא מודאגת. אומרים שצריך להחזיק מעמד בעבודה



ושנתיים...



לא כזה זמן סביר בעיני.



ויכולתי. אם הייתי יותר ביץ', או יותר כנועה, או יותר.........



דואגת למוניטין שלי?



זה משתפר מפעם לפעם, אבל אולי זה סתם בגלל שלמקומות שאני בהם יש יותר כסף מפעם.



לא אכפת לי. כרגע יש מצב שעבודת סטודנטים עניה תספק אותי.



אבל אנה אנו באים.



נעים לי בטירוף בבית. לא רוצה לסיים את החופש לעולם.

