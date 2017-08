8/2017

A black mask is wrapping my mind

And there i could still hear my mother's voices

humming their way through my brain

"your'e wasting your life"

.I scream. I shut

I never wanna hear her again, as her cold voice wraps my mind

Becomes it's own enemy, it's worst one

Even if you were right, you sinned

You became one of the voices in my head

Thank you, Mother





[כשאמא הופכת להיות הקול הכי רועש בראש שלך]