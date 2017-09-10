Exhausted Life

You might reach a certain point in life, where you would feel exhausted, That all you achieved is great but not so much anymore. My life at the moment is there.

I work 9-5, I have no passion for Programming, and I have no passion for anything. I enjoy small things like soccer on wednesdays and the occasional hikes where I live.

Everything seems to be comfortable, like being dead inside a grave where you don't move, you just lie still and decay slowly…

I know it's all about the mindset… it's your brain that needs to change in order that all the hormones that are in charge of your happiness will start infesting your body so you could feel alive…

It's 1 am, I'm wondering if it's my Okanagan wine or it's just me who feels this feeling, this tears making motion that I feel strongly flowing through me… that makes me write those sad words.

I can't be this lowlife… I'm a lowlife… please make it stop. Make it leave my head alone.