The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

11/2017

הימורים במאדים


המין האנושי משול בעיניי לאדם המכור להימורים, שמוכר את מכוניתו כדי שיוכל להמר עוד קצת, ותוך כדי כך אומר "רק זה והכל יסתדר."

כך אני מרגיש כאשר אנחנו תולים את תקוות המין שלנו במעבר לכוכב לכת קטן, דל אנרגיה ומעוט משאבים. כלומר, מאדים.

האם אין הודאה ברורה יותר בכך שאיבדנו תקווה?

בכך שאנחנו לא מוכנים לעצור את פיצוץ האוכלוסין והרס העולם שלנו? אנחנו מעדיפים במקום זה לחשוב שיש לנו עולם רזרבי להרוס, כשזה ייגמר.

 

מצבנו בכי רע.

דור ההורים שלנו היה צריך לעצור את ההידרדרות, אבל הם לא עשו זאת. עכשיו אנחנו צריכים גם לעצור וגם לתקן. אני לא יודע מה יישאר לתקן אם פשוט נוריש את החובות שלנו לדור הבא.

 

...

 

הייתי צריך להגיד את זה באיזה מקום בו המילים נשארות. הרס האקלים שלנו, הברור כעת, מדכא אותי במיוחד היום.

 

פוסטים על פרסום פתאומי, תעופה על שמיכות ותרגום שירים - יפורסמו (אולי) בעתיד הקרוב.

 

בלומפ.
נכתב על ידי , 13/11/2017 23:14  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , מדע בדיוני ופנטזיה , מסעות
