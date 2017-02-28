לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

2/2017

יצירת המופת


כשהיינו בני 11 היה לנו חבר בשם ואדים. הוא היה גדול מאיתנו בשנה, היו לו תלתלים, משקפיים ומבטא משונה (ה"ב" שלו הייתה קשה מדי). היינו מטיילים איתו דרך הפרדסים עד לנס ציונה ולפעמים היינו באים אליו הביתה, שם הוא היה מראה לנו את אוסף הצדפים הענק שהוא הביא מסיני, וגם את קלטת הווידאו ההיא שההורים שלו החביאו מאחורי הספה (אהבנו את הקלטת ההיא). תמיד היו לואדים בדיחות וחמשירים ברוסית, שלא היו לגילנו וגם לא לגילו. בקיצור, היה מעניין איתו.

יום אחד כשהגעתי אליו הביתה הוא אמר "בוא. אתה חייב להקשיב לזה."

לא ידעתי למה לצפות. הוא הוציא דיסק מהאוסף של הוריו והכניס אותו למערכת הסטריאו הגדולה שהייתה בסלון. הוא לחץ לנגינה ובחדר נשמע שיר באנגלית, רגשני ומשתפך, קצת מורכב ולא קליט או עקבי. בקיצור, מסוג הדברים שהורים אוהבים לשמוע.

"למה אנחנו-" - התחלתי, אבל ואדים השתיק אותי. - "חכה! תיכף זה מגיע."

ואז, בהפתעה גמורה בשבילי, קול צח וגבוה בתוך השיר קרא:

" הו גלילאו! גלילאו! גלילאו פיגארו! "

זה היה שווה את כל ההמתנה.

שנינו התגלגלנו על הרצפה מרוב צחוק.
נכתב על ידי , 28/2/2017 23:19  
