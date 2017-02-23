לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

Avatarכינוי: 

בן: 31

תמונה





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 



הוסף מסר

2/2017

...


ניסיתי לכתוב פוסט מהפלאפון. המחשב שלי מקולקל כבר חודשים ופשוט לא אכפת לי מספיק, אז אני עושה הכל דרך הפלאפון. 

הדפדפן מאתחל את עצמו כל הזמן. המערכת העתיקה של ישראבלוג אומרת שכל פעם שיש אתחול,הפוסט נמחק. ניסיתי להעלות תמונה. כל פעם שעלתה החלונית של התמונה, הדפדפן אתחל את עצמו. 

בסוף איבדתי עניין. 

אלך במקום זה לבדוק איזה מין ירק זה לוסרן.
נכתב על ידי , 23/2/2017 23:35  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


63,736
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , מדע בדיוני ופנטזיה , מסעות
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לJozh אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Jozh ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ