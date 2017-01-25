לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

בן: 31

1/2017

פרדוקס ההשראה


יש פעמיים ביום בהן אני באמת לבד: כשאני הולך מהתחנה המרכזית לגבעת-רם, בבוקר; והדרך חזרה, בערב. הייתי יכול לקחת אוטובוס גם בקטע הזה במסע היומי, אבל לרוב אני בוחר שלא.

הדרך ידועה ומוכרת: החניה האוניברסיטאית, רחוב הבניינים הגנריים, גבעת חניוני האוטובוסים, המנהרה ואחריה הכיכר שלפני התחנה המרכזית. עשרים וחמש דקות. בעבר היו גם שלושה שדות בור בדרכי, אך כעת אלה שלושה אתרי בנייה. 

 

בדרכי בבוקר אני אוכל סנדוויץ' ומקשיב לפודקאסט. בדרכי בערב אני חושב. החשיבה העצמאית היחידה ביום.

אני חורז שירים, מחבר הרצאות, כותב רומנים וסיפורים קצרים, מצייר קומיקס נהדר למראה ומאייר מדריכי שדה נעימים לעין. בהליכת הערב שלי אני כותב פוסטים שונים בבלוג, ארוכים ומלווים בתמונות. אני מחדש את הקשר עם עשרות חברים ומתאמן על דברים חכמים להגיד. ואז אני מגיע אל התחנה המרכזית. היא חמה ומסנוורת ומלאה באנשים. אני שוכח את רעיונותי, עולה לאוטובוס ושולף פלאפון. 

 

והאומנות? אולי מחר.

 

 
נכתב על ידי , 25/1/2017 19:24  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , מדע בדיוני ופנטזיה , מסעות
