The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

Avatarכינוי: 

בן: 31

תמונה





1/2017

עוד לילה טרוף


הלילה חלמתי על המחזה של שייקספיר שמתחיל בהתייחסות לברונטוזאורים*, אבל התעוררתי באימה כאשר מחשבותיי נדדו לדילמה הבאה: מה בלתי-נסבל יותר, לדעת שיש ערפד בקרבכם או לדעת שהרגת בן-אדם (שחשבת לערפד, אך די מוקדם בתהליך הקטילה התגלה שהוא לא) ?


זה מה שקורה כשאורזים למעבר דירה עד השעות הקטנות.

 






 

 

*- אל תתטרחו לחפש. הסוג התגלה שלוש-מאות שנה אחרי שייקספיר.

 
נכתב על ידי , 15/1/2017 08:12  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , מדע בדיוני ופנטזיה , מסעות
