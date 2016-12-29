לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
The chronicles of ArkMar


Only after a city is no more fit for humans, can it be a home for Faeries, TRolls and adventures in general. And to search for these, dear Passer, we have come here. Nycticorax Nycticorax Spitz, Rebuilder of Arkmar

12/2016

I shall call it TeaPunk


We are the nerds with a style.

We like books and tea and we make a fashion statement out of it. 

We appreciate intelligence and simple pleasures. They are our Sex Drugs and Rock'n'roll and we derive our kinks and fetishes from them. 

Some of us may like cats, some of us dress in Victorian, Goth or Steampunk, but it's not compulsory. We may roleplay or cosplay or read poetry, or we may not. We don't need to be all librarians or book sellers. All we really have to do is read books and drink tea and know how cool and sexy we are for it.

We may be a little weird, but that's to be expected, with all the dangerous and forbidden ideas we have absorbed over the years. We are the lords of a myriad kingdoms, our armchairs are our thrones. We are the priests of thought, our reading time is sacred and we need no drugs, save for some tea, to go into a deep trance. 

It's not from lack of wine that we drink tea, nor for lack of friends that we read books. We're just awesome like that.



You can try it too. All the cool kids are doing it. 

(But first, stick the kettle on, would you?)
29/12/2016  
