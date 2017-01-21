לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

פנטזיה להיות נשלט (סאדו-מאזו).

כינוי: 

מין: זכר





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
1/2017

When You Wish Upon a Star




 

When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you.

If your heart is in your dreams
No request is too extreme
When you wish upon a star
As dreamers do.

Fate is kind
She brings to those who love
The sweet fulfillment of
Their secret longing

Like a bolt out of the blue
Fate steps in and sees you through
When you wish upon a star
Your dreams come true

When a star is born
They possess a gift or two.
One of them is this.
They have the power to make a wish come true.

When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you,

If your heart is in your dreams
No request is too extreme
When you wish upon a star
As dreamers do.

Fate is kind
She brings to those who love
The sweet fulfillment of
Their secret longing.

Like a bolt out of the blue
Fate steps in and sees you through
When you wish upon a star
Your dreams come true.

 

בייבי את הכוכבת שלי! 

 
נכתב על ידי , 21/1/2017 18:21  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


15,904
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: סקס ויצרים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לyours.truly אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על yours.truly ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ