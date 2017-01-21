1/2017

When You Wish Upon a Star





When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you.



If your heart is in your dreams

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do.



Fate is kind

She brings to those who love

The sweet fulfillment of

Their secret longing



Like a bolt out of the blue

Fate steps in and sees you through

When you wish upon a star

Your dreams come true



When a star is born

They possess a gift or two.

One of them is this.

They have the power to make a wish come true.



When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you,



If your heart is in your dreams

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do.



Fate is kind

She brings to those who love

The sweet fulfillment of

Their secret longing.



Like a bolt out of the blue

Fate steps in and sees you through

When you wish upon a star

Your dreams come true. בייבי את הכוכבת שלי!

