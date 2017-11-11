aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

What are you doing?
standing 10 metters away from my door
I'm crying to sleep
you're not saying a word
hiding from the police
which I'll never thaught I'll feel like
wanting to question you
till the answer will feel right
I'm eating my nails
and skretching my forhead
Can't decide what to do
cause I lost my best friend
It's sheety
I miss you
It's just isn't fair
Why don't you ever call?
How much more can I bare?
You're disgusting
you should be ashamed
to live me behind
all alone
oh not again
It's been 3 years come on!
move on you stupid girl!!!
The man just left the building
I'll send my heart to hin by mail