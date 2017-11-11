11/2017

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

What are you doing? standing 10 metters away from my door I'm crying to sleep you're not saying a word hiding from the police which I'll never thaught I'll feel like wanting to question you till the answer will feel right I'm eating my nails and skretching my forhead Can't decide what to do cause I lost my best friend It's sheety I miss you It's just isn't fair Why don't you ever call? How much more can I bare? You're disgusting you should be ashamed to live me behind all alone oh not again It's been 3 years come on! move on you stupid girl!!! The man just left the building I'll send my heart to hin by mail