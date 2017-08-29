If I was free
Truly my authentic me
you wouldn't be disguast
when ever I talk about how I bleed
If I was free
I could walk down the street peacfuly
wouldn't need to pretend
that I have a boyfriend
caus in fact, when guys hear it
it's him that they respect
If I was free
You wouldn't roll your eyes
everytime I speak about
how men took my rights
If I was truly free
I wouldn't neet to think if my dress's too short
If my legs are too long
If every breath I take can make you do something wrong
If I was free
How lovely it will be