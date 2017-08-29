לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
8/2017

If


If I was free

Truly my authentic me

you wouldn't be disguast

when ever I talk about how I bleed

 

If I was free

I could walk down the street peacfuly

wouldn't need to pretend

that I have a boyfriend

caus in fact, when guys hear it

it's him that they respect

 

If I was free

You wouldn't roll your eyes

everytime I speak about

how men took my rights

 

If I was truly free

I wouldn't neet to think if my dress's too short

If my legs are too long

If every breath I take can make you do something wrong

 

If I was free

How lovely it will be
נכתב על ידי נשבעת , 29/8/2017 14:20  
