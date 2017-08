8/2017

I want to breath you air

I want to be a knot in you hair

I can't controll this insanity

I feel it running through my vains and to stop is not a possibility

I want to be your mirror

I want to be your blanket at night

So you'll never want to leave bed

To hold you so tight

It's rediculous

It's marvelous

can you believe we both existing on earth?

play your guitar, we'll sing a duet

Let's see together how far it can get!

But I'm just the dirt under your nails