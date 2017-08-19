We've got blood on our hands, Do you think it's right?
Men, women and children. Delicate fragile hearts
We've got a problem here
We need to make it clear
War is going all around
Peace is nowhere to be found
A text messege won't change a thing
They lost their home the second time this spring
We lost our minds, forgot our souls
One county, one nation - it's above of it all
I don't care about your zionist ideas anymore
We are "protecting the land", but we forgot what it's for
We fill the rivers with poisen
We are drying the ocean
When I try to stop it, you say I'm "cousing a commotoin"
I won't let you put chloride in my water
It will not help you, I won't be one of your soldiers
"Don't kill, Don't still", that's what the bible says right?
So who are we to decide who needs to live and who's not?
We've got a situation
Millatery occupation
Suicide attacks
Arrested children, what the fuck??
2017, it feels like it will never end
First step of healing - stop try to pretend
That the hatred that we're spreading
is our lord's command
Let's take down the walls and look at each other
We're cousins, that means we probably have the same grandmother
And the sad thing is, that I'm the one taking part
When I buy an apple in the store, I spread familys appart
Every stone of this wall, is the taxes I paied
So fuck the system, I'll grow my own food instead.