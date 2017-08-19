8/2017

We've got blood on our hands, Do you think it's right?

Men, women and children. Delicate fragile hearts

We've got a problem here

We need to make it clear

War is going all around

Peace is nowhere to be found

A text messege won't change a thing

They lost their home the second time this spring

We lost our minds, forgot our souls

One county, one nation - it's above of it all

I don't care about your zionist ideas anymore

We are "protecting the land", but we forgot what it's for

We fill the rivers with poisen

We are drying the ocean

When I try to stop it, you say I'm "cousing a commotoin"

I won't let you put chloride in my water

It will not help you, I won't be one of your soldiers

"Don't kill, Don't still", that's what the bible says right?

So who are we to decide who needs to live and who's not?

We've got a situation

Millatery occupation

Suicide attacks

Arrested children, what the fuck??

2017, it feels like it will never end

First step of healing - stop try to pretend

That the hatred that we're spreading

is our lord's command

Let's take down the walls and look at each other

We're cousins, that means we probably have the same grandmother

And the sad thing is, that I'm the one taking part

When I buy an apple in the store, I spread familys appart

Every stone of this wall, is the taxes I paied

So fuck the system, I'll grow my own food instead.