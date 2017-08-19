לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
כינוי:  נשבעת

בת: 21





8/2017

Love life


I look at my window and I think to myself
I already read all the books on my shelf
What's the next step? Where should I go?
I'll ask my best friend, she'll probably know
סבבי
But she's hanging out with my only one
She's hanging out with the one I want
What can you do in situation like this?
It makes me question my whole exitence..
סטנדרטי
You see, everybody's got a love life
I don't even have a like life
Everybody's got this someone special
Mine's a bit harder to find
אוף
It's not a sad song,
I guess I'm just kind of hopeless
My best friend, she did nothing wrong
We both followed our heaers like we promessed
But she got her wish first
עצוב
You see, everybody's got a love life
I don't even have a like life
Everybody's got this someone special
Mine's a bit harder to find
חיבוק עצוב
I'ts not a sad song
I don't wanna talk about it
נכתב על ידי נשבעת , 19/8/2017 02:47  
