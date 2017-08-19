I look at my window and I think to myself
I already read all the books on my shelf
What's the next step? Where should I go?
I'll ask my best friend, she'll probably know
But she's hanging out with my only one
She's hanging out with the one I want
What can you do in situation like this?
It makes me question my whole exitence..
You see, everybody's got a love life
I don't even have a like life
Everybody's got this someone special
Mine's a bit harder to find
It's not a sad song,
I guess I'm just kind of hopeless
My best friend, she did nothing wrong
We both followed our heaers like we promessed
But she got her wish first
You see, everybody's got a love life
I don't even have a like life
Everybody's got this someone special
Mine's a bit harder to find
I'ts not a sad song
I don't wanna talk about it