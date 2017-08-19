8/2017

I look at my window and I think to myself

I already read all the books on my shelf

What's the next step? Where should I go?

I'll ask my best friend, she'll probably know

But she's hanging out with my only one

She's hanging out with the one I want

What can you do in situation like this?

It makes me question my whole exitence..

You see, everybody's got a love life

I don't even have a like life

Everybody's got this someone special

Mine's a bit harder to find

It's not a sad song,

I guess I'm just kind of hopeless

My best friend, she did nothing wrong

We both followed our heaers like we promessed

But she got her wish first

You see, everybody's got a love life

I don't even have a like life

Everybody's got this someone special

Mine's a bit harder to find

I'ts not a sad song

I don't wanna talk about it