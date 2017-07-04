7/2017

הכמיהה הזו לרגש, למילים יפות, לדו שיח אמיתי וכן, למבט הישר לתוך העיניים, לתוך נבכי נשמתי,

הציפיה הזו מאי הוודאות, קילוף השכבות האיטי, הגילויים מרטיטי הלב והנפש,

האכפתיות והדאגה - או אי האכפתיות ואי הדאגה,

אבל לפחות שיהיה איזה אורח במחשבות שלי,

גם אם אפגע - ואפגע,

גם אם יהיה קשה - ויהיה קשה,

גם אם הלב שלי יאלץ לעבוד שעות נוספות,

גם אם וגם אם לא..

Baby I see this world has made you sad

Some people can be bad

The things they do, the things they say

But baby I'll wipe away those bitter tears

I'll chase away those restless fears

That turn your blue skies into grey



Why worry, there should be laughter after the pain

There should be sunshine after rain

These things have always been the same

So why worry now



Baby when I get down I turn to you

And you make sense of what I do

I know it isn't hard to say

But baby just when this world seems mean and cold

Our love comes shining red and gold

And all the rest is by the way



כל שירי האהבה האלו גורמים לי לרצות לצרוח.