הכמיהה הזו לרגש, למילים יפות, לדו שיח אמיתי וכן, למבט הישר לתוך העיניים, לתוך נבכי נשמתי,
הציפיה הזו מאי הוודאות, קילוף השכבות האיטי, הגילויים מרטיטי הלב והנפש,
האכפתיות והדאגה - או אי האכפתיות ואי הדאגה,
אבל לפחות שיהיה איזה אורח במחשבות שלי,
גם אם אפגע - ואפגע,
גם אם יהיה קשה - ויהיה קשה,
גם אם הלב שלי יאלץ לעבוד שעות נוספות,
גם אם וגם אם לא..
Baby I see this world has made you sad Some people can be bad The things they do, the things they say But baby I'll wipe away those bitter tears I'll chase away those restless fears That turn your blue skies into grey
Why worry, there should be laughter after the pain There should be sunshine after rain These things have always been the same So why worry now
Baby when I get down I turn to you And you make sense of what I do I know it isn't hard to say But baby just when this world seems mean and cold Our love comes shining red and gold And all the rest is by the way