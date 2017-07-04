לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
מס שפתיים

רוקנרול, מילים ריקות מתוכן ומה שביניהם


7/2017

קצת קיטש


הכמיהה הזו לרגש, למילים יפות, לדו שיח אמיתי וכן, למבט הישר לתוך העיניים, לתוך נבכי נשמתי, 

הציפיה הזו מאי הוודאות, קילוף השכבות האיטי, הגילויים מרטיטי הלב והנפש, 

האכפתיות והדאגה - או אי האכפתיות ואי הדאגה, 

אבל לפחות שיהיה איזה אורח במחשבות שלי, 

גם אם אפגע - ואפגע, 

גם אם יהיה קשה - ויהיה קשה, 

גם אם הלב שלי יאלץ לעבוד שעות נוספות, 

גם אם וגם אם לא.. 

 

 

 

 

 

Baby I see this world has made you sad
Some people can be bad
The things they do, the things they say
But baby I'll wipe away those bitter tears
I'll chase away those restless fears
That turn your blue skies into grey

Why worry, there should be laughter after the pain
There should be sunshine after rain
These things have always been the same
So why worry now

Baby when I get down I turn to you
And you make sense of what I do
I know it isn't hard to say
But baby just when this world seems mean and cold
Our love comes shining red and gold
And all the rest is by the way

 

כל שירי האהבה האלו גורמים לי לרצות לצרוח. 

 

 
נכתב על ידי קרימזוֹן , 4/7/2017 22:03  
Avatarכינוי:  קרימזוֹן

