5/2017

פנטזיה כאבן דרך למחשבה ואמת

the moment you articulate the fantastic it can already - to a thinking person, transform and rise to the next level of consciousness, i.e. that of the conceptual rational, and that in turn can jump and transform beautifully even to the next level, that of a more universal, from the particular to the universal, from the part to the whole, and thus, fantasy isn't mere lies but an example of the world of the imagination - how it functions, how it can function. and this is a great education and gift. this is why in china(1*) for example, science fiction involving time-travel in tv and movies (due to 'disrespect to history' - Marxist idea of history as already metaphysically planned as necessary progress)- has been banned. and why in Nazi Germany, Austrian and german fantasy(2*) writers were banned. the imagination isn't a mere fantasy but a doorway to the mind, and thus in a certain way, to truth itself. through it's 'lower levels'. which can show us the way, step by step, magically almost, growing from itself, to higher and higher levels. ongoingly, through the innate powers of the (free) human mind.

sources: *1 http://techland.time.com/2011/04/13/china-decides-to-ban-time-travel/

2 "Frenschkowski notes "like those of most other German and Austrian fantastic writers, his books were prohibited during the Nazi era"." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gustav_Meyrink#cite_note-mf-1