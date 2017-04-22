4/2017

On division





Division is the most unproductive thing. But division in what since. Since thought seperates and created a division. Many have seen thought and intellectuality as the enemy. But reality is a composite, a complex process which also includes in it, paradoxically an intellectual element, or intellibility. Unity with difference. Effects with qualities, different modalities, functions, directions, dimension, etc.





If we ignore this intelligibility and exclude or use poorly the organ corresponding this complexity attribute of oneness, we miss a real dimensionality of the world, of the world process. We miss or are not able to meet the clear picture of the fullness of reality, and through this fullness which is apparently also abstract, but not merely abstract we come into a different experience of reality.





But if we dwell and not only confuse the intellectual element to the totality of oneness, which is an ‘intuitive' actuality, which the intellect in itself cannot be the entrance or the means of participation. What is the means of participation. This at least on some level must be realized and symbolized in a way, usually too simply for most people, but simply enough for it to function. The gateway to oneness is the suture or dynamic line of the self with the world, the subject with object, and especially the self with the social. This has also been called, ‘love', ‘harmony', ‘onpeness' which corresponds also to ‘open-mind' and a different state of consciousness, which has been called ‘awakening' and ‘creativity', ‘transcendence' etc.





The social has also been rejected, if it is rejected the, this rejection is exclusion. Whenever someone excludes a part of the social, which can also be termed ‘the other', he does harm in a way, in a ‘spiritual', ‘psychic' or ‘psychic-spiritual' (can also be termed psychophysical-spiritual) to that other. Whether he is aware of it or not. This is no to be understood as ‘cause and effect', superstitiously, but as energetical psychological supra-logical sense of creative potential. We grow only through our non-intellectual union in the world. When I participate and meet the other, which is the most matching form of the universe to my form, I change, I transform – even the most materialistic and cynical person could admit, that we mirror and are influenced on very minute scale and difference in ourselves, such minute difference may be alarming and therefore excluded and scoffed at as ‘superficial' and not representing the ‘deeper self' or ‘abstract ‘operating' ego' or self. Which In a sense would be corrent, and accurate, but not exactly so.





Since when a person a human being exclude society, or accept a society completely, he misses this creative unique union, which is neither an acceptance nor a complete exclusion but an ‘advanced', organic, spontaneous participation. This is so different from all that can be explained usually in words, that most would either again, accept and interpret it as overanalyzing and making intricate and complex something that should be natural to all human beings. Or reject it as a weird kind of mysticism dimensionality that is ‘fantasmally' ‘added' from without to experience, through the intellect, without a corresponding actual reality. But on the contrary. We all know and experience a true energy in other people, and come to realize it's truth only in extreme examples of isolation. Thus some have called man, ‘the social animal', but this is a poor definition if taken literally. Although it is taken to be true enough by most people who do not want to bother their heads with details.





The dynamic line of the self-other is a self organizing energetical process that includes optional potential ‘adequate' (proper enough – not perfect or calculated, but involving virtue and a kind of developed talent that grows from itself through practice). This dimension is actual life. Thus we have found life in the middle of the world of abstractions. And no-where else has life been found, until this dimension – which is an actual different state of consciousness – or being (psycho-physical-spiritual) in which our perception of reality and our constitution as human beings, the way we feel and act – changes from within.

What is most marvelous in this, is that it can be developed and clarified through the tool of philosophy and creative thinking, through language, and ‘poetic' articulation of intuitive perception and insights. Which all human being participate in, this has also been called ‘wisdom', etc.