3/2017

Mindless self indulgence - Futures

3312017251

Unecessary abstract complexity kills passion. Whereas lack of creative living thinking derails the human into ignorance of himself, the world and his passion as well. so the balance between the death (ossification, strangulation) of passion and the loss (ignorance of detail, unconscious in the depths) of passion, is a creative balance.

Knowledge of truth is a love affair, love affair is a creative affair.

סיסמת היום:

פּוֹרְחַן נָקִי.