Sex and sexual difference

12/2016

Sex, sexual difference, implicit and explicit spiritual inscription:

Man somehow needs women, or the feminine. (as women does, probably, man.) they somehow, in some cases, greatly empower and enhance his inner potential development (as in romantic love, or aesthetic psychological fascination-appreciation).

This is why the other sex should be respected, not as tool but as ‘sacred' (in the secular humanistic sense of the term.) essence. Especially the feminine. But not only. Since sex is essentially spiritual, (psychological) this is why almost any sex should be respected, as long as this correlative empowerment and respect is inscribed unto it's form.

Homosexual (and variation thereof) should respect heterosexual, on the universal basis (of humanity) of sexual (spiritual, psychological) freedom.

Heterosexual, as it were, should respect any sex, even if of no potential benefit to him, should respect the variations of sexual difference on the basis that love has no strict rules other than sane balance and creative primordial wisdom.

Thus there is no set or fixed limitation on what a man or women can be. on the other hand, since the spiritual is hidden and more subtle, it doesn't always has to be explicit. Indeed many a times it enjoys the implicit dimension for its vocabulary. But the freedom to be explicit should be open and out there. And there can be no fixed pre-ordained rules to someone that respects the human spirit. (this respect adheres to sexual apparel and explicit modality – which in themselves cannot put another sane being and whole sane society truly in danger – a man's sexual identity can hardly be imagined to inscribe in itself explicitly the willed doom of another being, group or society.)