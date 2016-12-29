Sex and sexual difference

Sex, sexual
difference, implicit and explicit spiritual inscription:
*
Man somehow needs women, or the feminine.
(as women does, probably, man.) they somehow, in some cases, greatly empower
and enhance his inner potential development (as in romantic love, or aesthetic
psychological fascination-appreciation).
This is why the other sex should be
respected, not as tool but as ‘sacred' (in the secular humanistic sense of the
term.) essence. Especially the feminine. But not only. Since sex is essentially
spiritual, (psychological) this is why almost any sex should be respected, as
long as this correlative empowerment and respect is inscribed unto it's form.
Homosexual (and variation thereof) should
respect heterosexual, on the universal basis (of humanity) of sexual (spiritual,
psychological) freedom.
Heterosexual, as it were, should respect
any sex, even if of no potential benefit to him, should respect the variations
of sexual difference on the basis that love has no strict rules other than sane
balance and creative primordial wisdom.
Thus there is no set or fixed limitation on
what a man or women can be. on the other hand, since the spiritual is hidden
and more subtle, it doesn't always has to be explicit. Indeed many a times it
enjoys the implicit dimension for its vocabulary. But the freedom to be
explicit should be open and out there. And there can be no fixed pre-ordained
rules to someone that respects the human spirit. (this respect adheres to
sexual apparel and explicit modality – which in themselves cannot put another
sane being and whole sane society truly in danger – a man's sexual identity can
hardly be imagined to inscribe in itself explicitly the willed doom of another
being, group or society.)