Use of the will, seeing and dying

Use of the will is done through thinking. But not just the kind of thinking that can relate in an additive or substractive way. But the kind of thinking that does not begin in the head as abstraction, but intuitive knowledge (a form of general understanding of it is necessary, in a way) which can also 'empty itself' of a kind of emotional ivestment or 'content'. The act of pure thinking takes place and relates unto itself in immediate intuition or 'attention'. A rythmic thought is felt and has an effect on the body. Intuition is of the body.

If use of the will is done with the use of this creative intuitive living thinking, and only then in due process comes to a formulation in language, a successful use and affect or transformation of the will, or our soul, takes place.

people don't realize what this form of thinking is, it is a form of seeing, the inner form of seeing which completes our experience of reality.

people won't argue on the fact that we experience things, but only apprehend some of the things that are available in plain sight, we don't realize the importance or function or possibility of what we have near us, in us, or in our lives. this is exactly because of an 'inner' limitation. an inner form of blindness, which is due to lack of proper exercise or use of this organ of 'inner seeing', which when is in use, feels the most natural, but produces the most valuable (or invaluable) results which are quintessential for life, living.

in order for the new to come and take place, the old must 'die', this death or dying is only possible through this form of living thinking.

when the 'old content' dies, it is in a sense 'we' that suffer that dying. but it is a kind of a beautiful suffering, the dimension of beauty belongs to the knowledge and recognition that in this suffering there is sensitivity and the real dimension of life and the sense, the feeling of being alive. all of this my senses have not shown me, but my inner sense, my organ of living thinking.