1/2017

you got to stop doubting yourself, girl

this pain isn't what you deserve

and maybe when the future comes you'll know your dreams were never meant for show

but still, you go



you got to push on

you got to believe you have a chance at being someone

and even if that persons life don't tern out to be a 'bomb' or a 'splash'

maybe life isn't somthing you 'smash'

I just hope you give your self a chance,



stop burying your dreams before you dream them.