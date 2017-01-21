לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
אז בואי ניסע לרדוף אחרי השקט...


יום ויום לך אחכה, אם תרצי עולם אחצה...

כינוי:  תקראו לזה, איך שבא לכם

בת: 20




So close your eyes (ואז תגיעי להבנה מסוימת)


שכחתי מה זה לכתוב, על אמת.
לכתוב בלי לעצור, בלי לחשוב, בלי לתהות על הא ודא.. וכמובן בלי לדפוק חשבון לאף אחד.
אחרי הכתיבה הרציפה, הייתי עוצרת, קוראת הכל (טיפה מתרגשת, כי בכל אופן, יש דברים שמסעירים אותי מאוד ומעצבנים מאוד) ומשנה באופן פעוט ביותר. פה מילה, שם טעות כתיב, ובשורה הרביעית או החמישית משנה את כל המשפט, אבל נדיר שזה קורה.

 

עכשיו קשה לי לכתוב, כי כל כך הרבה דברים מסעירים, מרגשים, מלמדים, מורטי עצבים, מעצבנים ולצד זה מדהימים, מבגרים, משמחים ומעלים חיוך על הפנים ו - קורים לי. הכל מתערבל לו לבליל  אחד גדול וסוער שנקרא החיים שלי, שמהם אני חווה המון רגשות, גם טובים וגם טובים יותר. אני רגועה עכשיו, וזה כיף, כי השבוע שעבר עליי היה זוועתי ביותר. אחרי שבוע החולי של אחיותיי ושל שאר מהשפחה, הייתי צריכה להתמודד עם נפילה לא פשוטה בעבודה שבה פתחתי קצת את העצם בלחי שמאל, ועדיין טיפה נפוח וכואב שם, אבל ב"ה לא היה משהו רציני ואפילו לא נזקקתי לטיפול רפואי.
זה המשיך בעוד החלקה קטנה בנתנה לי מכה סגולה-כחולה על ברך שמאל ותפסה לי שם את השריר, ממנה צחקתי בטירוף כי זה היה מצחיק, מבהיל ומנסה להראות שאני בסדר. אמנם לא בכיתי בבית כשחזרתי מהמשמרת אבל זה היה לי כואב, ויעיד על כך השריר התפוס.

השבוע הגן היה מדהים, במהלך כל השבוע הילדים היו חמישה בסך-הכל והוא היה ממש כיפי. אניסגרתי דברים חיונים במסגרת השירות שהייתי צריכה לסגור לפני חודשים בכלל, והגיעה אלינו ילדה חדשה לגן. ושוב חזרנו בגן למצב של עשרה ילדים. שבוע נחמד סה"כ.

 

מחר ה-22.1, משמע אני צריכה להירשם ללימודים האקדמאיים. התחלתי לחשוב שאולי זה מוקדם מדי כדי להתחיל ללמוד, כי לא הספקתי כלום, ואני בסך-הכל בת 20, ויש לי מלא זמן ללמוד, ואני יכולה בכיף להתחיל ללמוד ב-21 וחצי, אבל אז אני מערערת לעצמי את המחשבות, או ליתר דיוק, מסלקת אותן ומ זכירה לעצמי כמה כיף יהיה להיות עם תואר לפני גיל 25.  
אני מתרגשת מזה ממש! משהו בפעם הראשונה שאני עושה בשביל עצמי, וההחלטה הראשונה שקיבלתי בחיי ואני לא מתחרטת עליה בכלל! אפילו שאומרים לי שסיעוד זה מקצוע קשה, מדי יום ביומו אני מבינה כמה אני רוצה לעשות את זה, וזאת ההרגשה הכי כיפית בעולם. חיבוק של הסוררת
 
אני משתחררת ב-15/8, ואני רוצה להספיק לטוס לחו"ל וכן.. (לא אמרתי את זה אף פעם) אני שוקלת לעשות ניתוח להגדלת חזה. החזה שלי ממש קטן, ואני יודעת שניתוח יכול לעזור בעניין (וגם כי נמאס לי לרמות וללכת עם חזיות שמראות שאני עם פוש-אפ.)
יכול להיות שגם עומד על הפרק ניתוח להסרת הצלקת המכוערת שיש לי מאמצע הגב ועד לאמצע העכוז.. אמא שלי ממש רוצה שאני אעשה אותו, אבל אני מפחדת מזה, כי זה מצריך ברגים והחלמה של חודשים. חוץ מזה, אני תמיד זוכרת להגיד לעצמי שבשוטף לא רואים את הצלקת, כי הרי אני לא מסתובבת עירומה בחוץ.. ושמי שיתחתן איתי יאהב אותי עם הצלקת או בלעדיה.

 

התחלתי לכתוב את הסיפור השלישי שלי שוב, יש לי בו קו עלילה ששניתי אותו קצת, אבל אני עדיין מתקשה לכתוב אותו. מקווה שזה ישתחרר כמו שכתבתי עכשיו. כי בפעם הראשונה מזה חמישה חודשים הצלחתי לכתוב שוב. על אמת. בלי מעצורים, בלי בדיקות, ובעיקר -

בלי לדפוק חשבון. על כלום.

 

שבוע טוב.

 

והנה שיר שלא שמעתי המון זמן
ותמיד תהיה לו פינה חמה אצלי בלב, שמזכיר לי שטיילור סוויפט היא  עדיין הזמרת האהובה עליי. מאוהב


 

We were both young when I first saw you"
I close my eyes 
And the flashback starts 
I'm standing there 
On a balcony in summer air 
See the lights 
See the party, the ball gowns 
I see you make your way through the crowd 
And say hello, little did I know 
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles 
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet 
And I was crying on the staircase 
Begging you please don't go, and I said 
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone 
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run 
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess 
It's a love story baby just say yes 
So I sneak out to the garden to see you 
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew 
So close your eyes 
Escape this town for a little while 
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter 
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet 
But you were everything to me 
I was begging you please don't go and I said 
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone 
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run 
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess 
It's a love story baby just say yes 
Romeo save me, they try to tell me how to feel 
This love is difficult, but it's real 
Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess 
It's a love story baby just say yes 
Oh oh 
I got tired of waiting 
Wondering if you were ever coming around 
My faith in you is fading 
When I met you on the outskirts of town, and I said 
Romeo save me I've been feeling so alone 
I keep waiting for you but you never come 
Is this in my head? I don't know what to think 
He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring 
And said, marry me Juliet 
You'll never have to be alone 
I love you and that's all I really know 
I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress 
It's a love story baby just say yes 
Oh, oh, oh, oh 
"Cause we were both young when I first saw you
(.Love Story\Taylor Swift, 2008) 

 


 

 


 
 
נכתב על ידי תקראו לזה, איך שבא לכם , 21/1/2017 19:59   בקטגוריות אומץ, אופטימיות היא שם המשחק, שירות לאומי, שירים שעוזרים לי לא ליפול  
