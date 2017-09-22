9/2017

קראתי עכשיו את מה שנכתב ומה שנאמר אז.

וואו. אמאלה.

חשבתי לעשות העתק הדבק אבל זה ארוך. בואנה רשמתי לו מגילה😂

אבל הוא שבר אותי, פירק אותי לחתיכות .

את אותה הילדה.

He let me in his mind for a bit, showed me songs he wrote throw bad days .. he has them all on he's computer , I think I was delirious , but I saw a 3 letter word , i don't know why but it looked like my name. 🤔

and my lord. He is absolutely fucked up.

It's just so weird . I told him in my writing back in the days , that he will never find someone like me and that I'll have 100 better then him. Wow I was really hurt didn't I? I wonder if he remember that🤔

But we're different , very different from those days, thanks god for that..

he's answer was stupid . He was stupid .

He said it wasn't for him.. that he wanted to end it earlier. He said I wasn't warm enough, that both sides should show

Affection , and maybe I wasn't ready yet, i was still pretty frozen and over my head.. I couldn't understand why he was such a cunt.

I don't understand it today either..

does he love me? Is he capable of loving me? Or love itself .

I mean I could go for something feelingless but why would I? I don't no how longer I would be able to block my feeling. What if I slept with him? What if I just let him have something that big? The first.

Funny isn't it? How everything turned around. What goes around comes back around?

My lord. He makes me think&block myself every single time he touches me. And god I love it. And I just stare at him and think, how did I end up in here with him again?

But it's probably me, I probably never let go of him . And maybe he from me? My dear.

I wonder what we'll happen today, I know he's working so I probably just stay home and die of horniness .

My lord.

Maybe he's my savior?

Could it be?

The one I asked for to save me from myself.or maybe I'm he's ? 🤔

Send me a sign that he's got some feeling building up.

So I'll know Its not just me.

לא יודעת למה פתאום התחשק לי לכתוב באנגלית. בטח התחביר שלי על הפנים.. האמת שגם לו אני דופקת משפטים באנגלית חחח זה נשמע יפה יותר.

יא אלוהים תשלח סימןן. שייפולללל שייפול..

שניפול ביחד נו.

שיראה לי שכן. חוץ ממשיכה פיזית. שיהפוך את זה לרגשי. הוא כבר הבין שאני ילדה טובה חחחחח תמימה שכזאת .