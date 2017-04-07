wings for marie.tool.

You're the only one who can hold your head up high,

Shake your fists at the gates saying:

"I've come home now!

Fetch me the spirit, the son, and the father.

Tell them their pillar of faith has ascended.

It's time now!

My time now!

Give me my, give me my wings!"

You are the light and way that they will only read about.

Set as I am in my ways and my arrogance,

(With the) burden of proof tossed upon the believers.

You were my witness, my eyes, my evidence,

Judith Marie, unconditional one.

Daylight dims leaving cold fluorescents.

Difficult to see you in this light.

Please forgive this bold suggestion, but

Should you see your Maker's face tonight,

Look Him in the eye, look Him in the eye, and tell Him:

"I never lived a lie, never took a life, but surely saved one.

Hallelujah, it's time for you to bring me home."



