song of my life

Little Miss down on love,

Little Miss I give up,

Little Miss I'll get tough, don't you worry 'bout me anymore

Little Miss checkered dress,

Little Miss one big mess,

Little Miss I'll take less when I always give that so much more

Little Miss do your best,

Little Miss never rest,

Little Miss, be my guest, I'll make more anytime it runs out

Little Miss you'll go far,

Little Miss hide your scars,

Little Miss who you are is so much more than you like to talk about

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright,

Yeah, sometimes ya gotta lose 'til ya win,

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright,

It'll be alright again