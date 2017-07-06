לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
7/2017

cold cold heart


Cold Cold Heart 

I tried so hard my dear to show that you're my every dream.
Yet you're afraid each thing I do is just some evil scheme
A memory from your lonesome past keeps us so far apart
Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart
Another love before my time made your heart sad and blue
And so my heart is paying now for things I didn't do
In anger unkind words are said that make the tears start
Why can't I free your doubtful mind,and melt your cold cold heart
You'll never know how much it hurts to see you sit and cry
You know you need and want my love yet you're afraid to try
Why do you run and hide from life,to try it just ain't smart
Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart
There was a time when I believed that you belonged to me
But now I know your heart is shackled to a memory
The more I learn to care for you,the more we drift apart
Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart
נכתב על ידי , 6/7/2017 22:17  
2,439
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יחסים ואהבה , סטודנטים , 20 פלוס
