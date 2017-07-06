I tried so hard my dear to show that you're my every dream.

Yet you're afraid each thing I do is just some evil scheme

A memory from your lonesome past keeps us so far apart

Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart

Another love before my time made your heart sad and blue

And so my heart is paying now for things I didn't do

In anger unkind words are said that make the tears start

Why can't I free your doubtful mind,and melt your cold cold heart

You'll never know how much it hurts to see you sit and cry

You know you need and want my love yet you're afraid to try

Why do you run and hide from life,to try it just ain't smart

Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart

There was a time when I believed that you belonged to me

But now I know your heart is shackled to a memory

The more I learn to care for you,the more we drift apart

Why can't I free your doubtful mind and melt your cold cold heart