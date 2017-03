3/2017

i blame you for who i became.

i blame you for elevating my standards so fucking high that no one is good enough anymore.

i blame you for being alone.

now i know you exist. so now i wait. i wait, and i wait, and you don't come back.

my hair is turning gray. my eyes become darker. truly jaded. i want someone to grow old with,

i never thought it was possible until i met you,

but the absence of you is everywhere i look.

this hole in my chest just grows deeper and deeper

i miss you

so

much.

come back to me.

i don't want any one else.

i'm so lucky i didn't give myself to anyone else.

so lucky.

dodged bullets, skipped mistakes.

so lucky i'm still all yours.

come back to me,

i'm waiting.

i'll wait for you, endlessly.