2/2017

Feathers on my coins

Living on my lost hopes and Mommys issues

Got no pain on any joints

My psychologist got enough tissues





Astrology, psychologic, sientologic, sociologic, living life

I thought I'd be arrested since they found me with a knife

Alcoholic, older, smarter, lifeless, lost my old fight

A great example of a person



If you get a tree, and then a seed, and after that

A sunlight

You make a pazzle out of very old instructions

I neve understood the meaning of their oh so clear sight

\Until I figured out how non sense functions





Ha

Once I saw the funniest thing I ever saw

I was breathing this town's air and I was here

I realized I could not protect my self from or for the law

And that we are all driven by our fear

I realized you could walk on water

While I was your dirty pedestarl

I could leave off anyones suffer

And you were craving for their pearl

