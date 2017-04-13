לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
"And sometimes this Blog is just a diary or a reminder. You forget the things you were certain you would allways remember, especially the tiny things, and all too often they're the things that matter"

4/2017

מלך הסחות הדעת


אני אלוף בהסחות דעת , מלך הסחות הדעת.

כי כששמו אותי בבידוד חודשים שעות על דבי שעות שם במגדל לאט לאט למדתי ופתחתי לעצמי שיטות . להתקשר לחברים, לקרוא ספרים , לשמוע מוסיקה , ךשחר מוסיקה לדבר עם עצמי . 

למדתי מה חובה בתוכה הדעת ואיזה קל זה להשתגע אז אני אלוף בהסחות דעת ומפחש פחד מוות מהשעמום.

אני אלוף בהסחות דעת , מלך הסחות הדעת.

כי בכאבים מתמשכים כבר שמונה שנים אתה חייב איזה משהו כדיי להתמודד . משהו לחשוב עליו חוץ מהסבל הבלתי נפסק , הכאב והתסכול.

אבל כשזה מגיע לכאב נפשי, אני רק חופר וחופר וחופר עמוק לתוך הפצע עד שאני נחנק . 

 אני אלוף בהסחות הדעת אבל לא כשאת בראש שלי.
נכתב על ידי Dark Something , 13/4/2017 12:52  
