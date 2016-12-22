לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
12/2016

ואולי...


ואולי אני פשוט חולם ללא תקנה

ואולי גיל 28 זה הזמן כבר להתפקס על עצמך ולמצוא משהו יותר רציני

ואולי זה הכל מין שאיפה יפה ותוכנית יפה בפוטנציה אבל לא באמת רצינית לטווח ארוך

ואולי אני צריך יותר לחשוב על העתיד ולהפסיק להכנס לצרות עם הבנק

 

אבל אני מסרב..

אני מסרב להאמין שכל אלה שמעריכים אותי ואומרים שיש לי כשרון ושאני עוד אגיע למקומות הם אומרים רק מתוך אהבה אליי ולא לפגוע ברגשות שלי

ואני מסרב להאמין שהשקעתי את כל השנים האלה את כל השעות האלה לחינם וששום דבר אמיתי לא יצא מזה

אני מסרב פשוט להעיף את כל ההשגים שהיו לי עד היום ולהשאיר אותם כסתם חלק מההיסטוריה

ואני מסרב לחיות חיים בלי שאדע שהלכתי עד הסוף עם הייעוד שלי שאני יודע בלב שהוא אמיתי ושהוא עוד יגיע בזמנו

 

ואולי אני טועה...
נכתב על ידי Dark Something , 22/12/2016 11:57  
