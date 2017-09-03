חזרו לבתי ספר+חרוז

9/2017

ביום ששי שעבר חזרו תלמידים ישראלים לבתי ספר. באמרקה עדיין לא מתחילים לימודים יש מחר חג יום "העבודה". רק אחריו מתחילים. בישראל בערך אותו מספר שעות בתי ספר כמו ביפן. אומנם בישראל הרבה הפסקות חופשה לכן מתחילים לפני אמרקה בכמה ימים ומסיימים יוני 20 במקום יוני 3.

חרוז על חזרה לבית ספר

back to school

n tal

I obey the law and go to school

sitting is boring except for lab

but this year's interesting classes

are boring, because the teachers blab

*

in memory of the truama of rockets from gaza, even during the cease fire in 2014

!zebulon held a knife

not to kill to spread jam

from the jar onto bread

then suddenly boom-bam

*