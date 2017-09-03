חזרו לבתי ספר+חרוז

ביום ששי שעבר חזרו תלמידים ישראלים לבתי ספר. באמרקה עדיין לא מתחילים לימודים יש מחר חג יום "העבודה". רק אחריו מתחילים. בישראל בערך אותו מספר שעות בתי ספר כמו ביפן. אומנם בישראל הרבה הפסקות חופשה לכן מתחילים לפני אמרקה בכמה ימים ומסיימים יוני 20 במקום יוני 3.
חרוז על חזרה לבית ספר
back to school
n tal
I obey the law and go to school
sitting is boring except for lab
but this year's interesting classes
are boring, because the teachers blab
in memory of the truama of rockets from gaza, even during the cease fire in 2014
!zebulon held a knife
not to kill to spread jam
from the jar onto bread
then suddenly boom-bam
*