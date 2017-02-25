לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
חזרה לשרשים

לייצג את היהדות מההיבט של תורה שבעל פה בטעם חדש

כינוי:  נועם טל

possible


a famous researcher wrote several times "the nasi"  type of leader was established AFTER the destruction of the seocond temple. this alon also specified in another section of his book, page 61, when quoting a source in mishna, "it is possible" that the nasi did not yet exist "despte" the source in mishna claiming that certain rabbis were nassi. in other words mishna is not a source for history and despite the mishna, informing a certain idea, something else is "possible"  the truth for example those rabbis were not the status of nassi
נכתב על ידי נועם טל , 25/2/2017 20:15  
