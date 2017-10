10/2017

Went and it wasn't as terrible as I thought it would. Talked to humans. Felt nice. She said "maybe you should be my friend". Of course i'm nervous, but it felt so nice.

Sleeping schedule is fucked. I'm now 100% there's a problem. Not a huge one, but it's there.

I have a friend. She's the opposite of me. I like her.

Went to the doctor. Glad to know it's not a serious issue.

I'm saving up my money aka simply spending none. First " paycheck" in 3 days.